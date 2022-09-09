Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Increased by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for 3.6% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 0.69% of Dell Technologies worth $262,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37,693 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 632,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Insider Activity

Dell Technologies Price Performance

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.