Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 125,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,896,762 shares.The stock last traded at $8.97 and had previously closed at $8.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.