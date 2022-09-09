Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 125,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,896,762 shares.The stock last traded at $8.97 and had previously closed at $8.71.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
