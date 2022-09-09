Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.75 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.85) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LHA. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($5.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

LHA opened at €6.17 ($6.30) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.35) and a fifty-two week high of €8.59 ($8.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of €6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

