DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,169 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 1.9% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 83.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DexCom by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,670,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,711,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

