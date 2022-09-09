DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Up to $7.90

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $8.25. DHT shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 42,964 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DHT Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of -0.33.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in DHT by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,819 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 997,874 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 1,591,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 963,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 667.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 683,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

