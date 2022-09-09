Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 1.0% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $30,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.14. 6,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,351. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.