DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $33.33 Million Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,422,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,916 shares during the period. Uniti Group makes up 4.2% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Uniti Group worth $33,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,007,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,181,000 after buying an additional 74,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,336,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,902,000 after buying an additional 293,916 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,093,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,848,000 after buying an additional 757,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,171,000 after buying an additional 184,977 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNIT opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Uniti Group Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

