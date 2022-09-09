DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 268.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 49.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 833.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Arista Networks by 7.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,229 shares of company stock worth $29,995,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ANET traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.99. 13,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,750. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average of $114.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

