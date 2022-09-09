DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $8.61 Million Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 480.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,099,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565,546 shares during the quarter. TPG RE Finance Trust comprises about 1.1% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 4.02% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,749,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,899,000 after purchasing an additional 90,806 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $4,095,000. EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 160.8% during the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 134,401 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,183. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $667.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 244.91 and a quick ratio of 244.91.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

