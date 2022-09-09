DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $807,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2,646.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 807,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 778,000 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 85,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 259,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,975,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,631.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 27,822 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 256,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,467,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

