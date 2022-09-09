DigitalBridge Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,122,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Clear Channel Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 916.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,345,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,941 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 459,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,901,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,261. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of research firms recently commented on CCO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.