DigitalBridge Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,122,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Clear Channel Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 916.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,345,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,941 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 459,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,901,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,261. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.
