DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 380,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000. Vertiv comprises 0.7% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 66,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,864. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

