Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Trading Down 5%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $112.00 and last traded at $112.18. Approximately 6,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 624,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.07.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

