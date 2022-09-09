DogeCola Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DOGECOLA)

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. DogeCola has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $83,434.00 worth of DogeCola was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCola coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DogeCola has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.30 or 0.99923208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00039435 BTC.

About DogeCola

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2021. DogeCola’s official website is www.dogecola.finance. DogeCola’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DogeCola Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecola is a reflection token and soft drink at the same time with an auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCola directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCola should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCola using one of the exchanges listed above.

