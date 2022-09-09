DogemonGo (DOGO) Trading 22.7% Higher This Week

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. DogemonGo has a market capitalization of $890,633.87 and $14,590.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogemonGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DogemonGo has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.36 or 0.99830966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00039150 BTC.

DogemonGo Profile

DOGO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. DogemonGo’s official website is dogemongo.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) augmented reality (AR) mobile game similar to Pokemon Go, where you locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Dogemons. DogemonGo Combines the Playing Experience with “Dogemons”Users can catch Dogemons and sometimes you can find Crypto Currency as prey among other Dogemons.”

