Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.83 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE DLB traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. 20,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,494. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.