Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NYSE:D traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $83.33. 86,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

