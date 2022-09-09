Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.66-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Donaldson stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. Donaldson has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Donaldson by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

