DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for about 2.4% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DraftKings worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $189,342,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 7,654.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,410,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 854.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,589 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.12.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

