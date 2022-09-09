Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0774 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF opened at $20.70 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
