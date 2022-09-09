Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Lessened by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

DUK opened at $109.20 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.