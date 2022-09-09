e-Gulden Price Hits $0.0526 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $902,725.95 and $48.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024634 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00295512 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001194 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001426 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002439 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00028484 BTC.
e-Gulden Profile
e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,365 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,208 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.
e-Gulden Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.
