E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €12.50 ($12.76) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EOAN. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

E.On Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €8.89 ($9.08) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.58. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.02).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

