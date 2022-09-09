E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.80 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.89 ($9.08) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.58. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.02).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

