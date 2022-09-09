Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims Acquires 5,667 Shares

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) CFO David C. Sims purchased 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $46,072.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. 2,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,208. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.