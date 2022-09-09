Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $188.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.37.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 84.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

