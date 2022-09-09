Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 6.3%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 12,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,485,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $51,758.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

