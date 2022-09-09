Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.20 million and $9,919.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00290969 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001071 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001317 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002398 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,826,389 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

