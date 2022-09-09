Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,063,360. The company has a market capitalization of $357.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

