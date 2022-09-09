Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires Shares of 12,100 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 79,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,662. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

