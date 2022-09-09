Enlightenment Research LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 348.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 4.3% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 392,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,079,000 after buying an additional 23,868 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 79.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 41,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 161,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $72.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

