Enlightenment Research LLC Buys Shares of 4,600 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010,007. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

