Enlightenment Research LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Enlightenment Research LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.9 %

INTC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.33. 937,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,159,098. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

