Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $387,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DHI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.01. 61,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,078. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

