Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $440,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 119,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,794. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.