Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $871,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,105 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Target comprises about 1.2% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Target by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TGT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.01. 107,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average of $185.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

