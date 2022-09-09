Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of ASML traded up $17.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $500.00. 34,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,000. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.