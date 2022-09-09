Enlightenment Research LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Enlightenment Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.9% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $231.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average is $250.51. The firm has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.74.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.