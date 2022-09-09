Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $128.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $134.00.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a $28.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.43.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Entergy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

