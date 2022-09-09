Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.75

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.75 and traded as low as $30.54. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 6,020 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $387.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

