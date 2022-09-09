EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,922,913 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 221,942 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of EOG Resources worth $229,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 192,033 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE EOG traded up $4.36 on Friday, hitting $122.67. 72,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.07 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.