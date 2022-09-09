EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at TD Securities

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 182,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. EQT has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. EQT’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EQT will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,875,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.