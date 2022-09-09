Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 255,654 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2,237.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,654 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $21,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $71.57. 11,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,655. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07.

