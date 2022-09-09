Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 326,178 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,178 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $30,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after buying an additional 2,591,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after buying an additional 1,295,443 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,698,000 after buying an additional 1,273,950 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.96. 3,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,905. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

