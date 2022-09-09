Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $38.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $38,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

QUAL traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $117.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,846 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45.

