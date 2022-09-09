Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $49.23 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,085 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $49,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 118,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,544. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34.

