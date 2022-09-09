Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $77.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $77,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,081,000 after acquiring an additional 171,062 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,249,000 after acquiring an additional 219,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after acquiring an additional 282,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $110.16. 654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,875. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.98 and a 200 day moving average of $111.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

