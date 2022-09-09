Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.75. 3,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,837. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

