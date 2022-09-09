Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 186.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,005 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average of $171.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

