Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after buying an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,214 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. 510,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,745,719. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

